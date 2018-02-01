New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone

If you drive the Durham Freeway you may have noticed the striping near the construction zone has slowly disappeared.NCDOT told ABC11 that temporary tape and paint marking the lanes on Durham Freeway South was lifted or moved by snow plows after the snowy weather.We showed video of the current lane conditions to folks who travel down 147 regularly and most told us the markings look a bit confusing.Lane confusion around the 147 work zone was an issue ABC11 first told you about in July. That confusion was why the temporary tape and paint were placed.According to NCDOT, "upkeep in the work zone is the responsibility of the contractor for the project and they are bringing in a subcontractor to address this."The department told that ABC11 the striping won't set in temperatures at 40 degrees or below and that contractors hope to have new striping up next week if the weather cooperates, but they may need to temporarily close some lanes to get it done.