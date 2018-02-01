  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone

EMBED </>More Videos

Restriping planned for Durham Freeway.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
If you drive the Durham Freeway you may have noticed the striping near the construction zone has slowly disappeared.

NCDOT told ABC11 that temporary tape and paint marking the lanes on Durham Freeway South was lifted or moved by snow plows after the snowy weather.

We showed video of the current lane conditions to folks who travel down 147 regularly and most told us the markings look a bit confusing.

Lane confusion around the 147 work zone was an issue ABC11 first told you about in July. That confusion was why the temporary tape and paint were placed.

According to NCDOT, "upkeep in the work zone is the responsibility of the contractor for the project and they are bringing in a subcontractor to address this."

The department told that ABC11 the striping won't set in temperatures at 40 degrees or below and that contractors hope to have new striping up next week if the weather cooperates, but they may need to temporarily close some lanes to get it done.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictrafficroad repairroad safetydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video