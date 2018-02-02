  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSONAL FINANCE

Some Wake County teachers required to payback accidental bonus

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 120 Wake County teachers mistakenly received bonuses in their January paychecks and now the district is requiring them to pay it back. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
More than 120 Wake County teachers mistakenly received bonuses in their January paychecks and now the district is requiring them to pay it back.

On Thursday, Wake County officials told ABC11 that they send out an email to employees stating that 124 teachers were "mistakenly paid" extra because of a clerical error.

The money for elementary and middle school teachers averaged $3,000, and high school teachers received a range of cash from $25 to $3,500.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to North Carolina law, the teachers are required to give the money back.

School officials said the district will work with teachers on a repayment plan if necessary.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financewake county schoolsmoneywake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video