CEDARHURST, Long Island --The Super Bowl is motivating one Long Island restaurant to create "the big sandwich."
DOMA Land and Sea in Cedarhurst will be serving a $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of the big game.
The "KingDOMA" sandwich includes Glenlivet-brined primed beef, foie gras, black and white truffles, Champagne-infused mustard, a gold leaf, and a flute of champagne to wash it all down.
Watch as executive chef Oscar Martinez explains and walks through how the $1,000 sandwich is made:
The restaurant's manager said they needed something to match the hype of the Super Bowl.