RESTAURANTS

Restaurant serving up $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of Super Bowl

A $1,000 pastrami sandwich is being served up at a Long Island restaurant in honor of the Super Bowl.

CEDARHURST, Long Island --
The Super Bowl is motivating one Long Island restaurant to create "the big sandwich."

DOMA Land and Sea in Cedarhurst will be serving a $1,000 pastrami sandwich in honor of the big game.

The "KingDOMA" sandwich includes Glenlivet-brined primed beef, foie gras, black and white truffles, Champagne-infused mustard, a gold leaf, and a flute of champagne to wash it all down.

Watch as executive chef Oscar Martinez explains and walks through how the $1,000 sandwich is made:

The restaurant's manager said they needed something to match the hype of the Super Bowl.

