GREENSBORO --A Greensboro pastor was arrested Thursday night after being accused of molesting four children of his church.
According to court documents, 61-year-old Kenneth Leon Fairbanks is charged with four counts of committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under 16 years old.
WGHP reports he was arrested Thursday after a year-long investigation.
Documents indicate that Fairbanks, the pastor of Faithworks Ministry in Greensboro, committed the alleged crimes between 1997 and 2016.
Officials said the victims were members of the church.
Fairbanks was booked into Guilford County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.