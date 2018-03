EMBED >More News Videos ABC11's Bridget Condon got some basketball tips and tricks from Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Raleigh on February 11 at PNC Arena, continuing their tour.ABC11's Bridget Condon caught up with Zeus McClurkin - who played college ball at North Carolina A&T University - to learn more about what it takes to be a globetrotter.The two got a chance to play some basketball together.