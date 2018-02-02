  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

13 taken to hospital after bus crash in Orange Co.

The bus was returning to Caswell County from Orange County when the crash happened.

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An official at UNC Hospital tells ABC11 that they received 13 patients from a bus crash in Orange County on Friday.

Emergency officials responded to the crash around 12:35 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the 4600 block of Highland Farm Road, near the intersection of Efland-Cedar Grove Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff.



The bus involved was headed back to Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County after a field trip.



All students and staff were transported as a precaution.

"We're still going through that process, if any patients will need to stay overnight. We're still in the process of updating and notifying families. So that's still in flux right now as we speak," Dr. Daryhl Johnson at UNC Hospital.



Multiple injuries were reported, ranging from minor injuries to cuts and bruises.

Sheriff Blackwood said no other cars were involved. The bus left the road, over-corrected and spun around.

There were nine children and four adults (including the driver) on the bus.

Two of the 13 patients have been discharged from the hospital at this time.

"Whenever we hear that we have as many as possible, 20 patients come in, we activate our mass incident casualty protocols, to prepare for patients coming into the ED," Dr. Johnson added.
