Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Smashed Waffles has opened a second location in North Carolina near N.C. State University on Hillsborough Street.
The restaurant started in Greenville, NC, in 2016 as a waffle delivery service gaining national attention after delivering more than 100,000 waffles in a few months.
In 2017, the first Smashed Waffle Cafe opened in Greenville.
"Our owner, Justin and the founder, Hunter, came up with it," explained District Manager Bob Licari.
"It's not a batter-based waffle, it's a dough-based waffle and it's infused with a secret ingredient. It's got great toppings and it's certainly crave-able," Licari said.
There are sweet toppings, savory waffle sandwiches, and minis.
The store delivers within a mile of their Hillsborough Street location and also features coffee and flavored lattes.
There's also a Smash Shack food truck available for events.