  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
I-TEAM

Lawmaker calls for FDA probe into kids makeup after ABC11 report

EMBED </>More Videos

A US congressman is urging tie FDA to open an investigation into makeup marketed to children and teens.

By
There's new fallout in the wake of the ABC11 Troubleshooter report on the Justice makeup recall.

The retail chain pulled eight cosmetics products marketed to children and teens after multiple lab tests revealed asbestos in those items.

On Friday, a lawmaker called for the Food and Drug Administration to open an investigation.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Kids makeup containing asbestos recalled after ABC11 Troubleshooter report

In July, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first reported about the asbestos concerns in the Justice "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."

All Just Shine products affected by the recall



Earlier this week, Wilson reported on the national voluntary recall of the eight products, including the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."

Now, Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., is asking the FDA to investigate not only Justice but also Claire's.

That retailer recently removed 17 children's makeup products from its shelves over asbestos concerns.

In a letter to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, Pallone wrote:

"While asbestos appears to be the primary impurity in the Justice Retail and Claire's cosmetics, I am also gravely concerned about the risk that other cosmetic products may also be tainted with dangerous chemicals.

RELATED: Read Pallone's full letter to the FDA here

I urge FDA to thoroughly investigate the claims against Justice Retail and Claire's Stores, and to open a broader investigation into the presence of asbestos and other hazardous impurities in children's cosmetics."

The FDA told ABC11 on Friday that "the FDA has received Congressman Pallone's letter and will respond directly to him."

Pallone also urged FDA to examine the issue of dangerous contamination of imported cosmetic products, particularly those marketed to children.

Pallone said the FDA reported to him in June that in fiscal year 2016, the agency physically inspected only 9,871 of the 2.9 million lines of cosmetic products that arrived at U.S. ports, which equals less than 1 percent of all products.

Of the products physically examined, "inspectors reported adverse findings at a rate of 15 percent, and of the 364 products subjected to further laboratory testing, inspectors reported adverse findings at a rate of 20 percent."

"This is a longstanding issue of great concern to me, and I am dismayed to see reports that once again, children are being unnecessarily exposed to dangerous chemicals in personal care products," Pallone said in his letter to the FDA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingtroubleshooterI-Teamconsumer concernschildren's healthsafetyu.s. & worldFDANC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kids makeup containing asbestos recalled after Troubleshooter report
Company responds after I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
I-TEAM
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
I-Team: Late toll fees generating millions for NCDOT
I-Team: Brothers still jailed for contempt after seven years
More I-Team
SHOPPING
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Drunk shopping is real problem, costing America $30 billion
More Shopping
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video