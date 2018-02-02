Durham neighborhood residents upset with college party house

Some residents near Duke University say a house down the street plays loud music at night and leaves trash all over the place. Now, they want something done about it.The house is on Mountainview Avenue near Hillsborough Road.Neighbors shared audio with ABC11 from inside a nearby home of a college party held Thursday night.Neighbors said many of the parties take place on Thursday nights and have pictures of the aftermath.Neighbors believe it's a Duke Fraternity house.Durham Police were called out Thursday night because of noise complaints. It's the eighth time in the past year.Bill didn't want to go on camera or give his full name as he's called the police there before, but he said he can sometimes hear the booming bass at the Waffle House a block away."We have a lot of older people that live in the neighborhood, and a lot of families, and for them, I'm more concerned about them being able to get their sleep and worried about the potential of underage kids drinking," he said."My wife and I's bedroom is the nearest in proximity to where the house is so we can hear a lot of the bass," Justin Rogers, another neighbor proclaimed.ABC11 reached out to Kappa Alpha's national board and their director for advancement, Jesse Lyons said:"Special use permit is required for a fraternity house to occupy property in most zoning districts. No special use permit has been issued to Kappa Alpha fraternity in our records," City of Durham planning department director, Patrick Young added.Lyons said members do live at the address in question, but it is not an official "fraternity house."As for the university, Duke 's Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta said: