  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PETS & ANIMALS

Lucky dog gets new prosthetic leg

EMBED </>More Videos

This German Shepard has a new leash on life.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn --
This German Shepard has a new leash on life, thanks to a Brooklyn animal shelter, a new prosthetic leg -- and very good luck.

Bleeding and severely injured, 1-year-old Buddy was found tied to the door of an Animal Care Centers of NYC facility in East New York on January 13.

He had chewed off his foot and part of his ankle after the extremity atrophied. Shelter workers suspect someone had wrapped a rubber band around the pup's leg, cutting of the blood supply.

To save Buddy, the AAC team had two choices: amputation or prosthesis. The shelter investigated prosthesis and learned that his special situation would make the procedure both costly and difficult.

Turns out Buddy's one lucky dog: A generous New Yorker offered to pay for the pup's prosthesis and therapy, and a local veterinary rehabilitator had experience fitting animals with this special prosthesis.

Dr. Jonathan Block was able to successfully fit pooch's prosthetic Friday, but Buddy will need three weeks of round-the-clock care before he can walk again.

Click here to help Buddy on his road to recovery.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abuseprostheticanimal crueltyEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
These five species are critically endangered
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Happy Panda Day!
Family recalls dog's death after pet was put in overhead bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video