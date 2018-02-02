  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Elderly Durham woman fights off 'Peeping Tom,' but purse, phone stolen

Deputies search for Durham home invasion suspect.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a home invasion who tried to sexually assault a woman in her 70s before stealing her purse and phone.

The sheriff's office said the attack happened about 10 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Highway 98 and Valleydale Drive in Durham on Monday,

According to the sheriff's office, the man was watching the woman before he went in through an unlocked bedroom window. The attacker tried to sexually assault the victim, but she fought him off. He then grabbed her purse and phone and ran from the house.

The victim described the suspect as a black man with a light complexion wearing black clothing. She told deputies the man referred to himself as a "Peeping Tom."

Investigators said they don't believe this was a random crime and that the suspect targeted the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident, suspicious persons or activity in the area at the time in question is asked to contact Cpl. R. Hooks at (919) 560-0887 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
