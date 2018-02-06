Raleigh couple thanks ABC11 viewers for chance at parenthood

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Last spring, ABC11 introduced you to the Biggs family, Kelly and Richard.
The two had hoped to turn their family of two into a family of three but struggled to become pregnant naturally.
So, the two raised money through a GoFundMe page and through a unique offering - hiding Easter eggs in yards for a price.
Months later, Kelly is showing us her baby's room.
She's nine months pregnant thanks to a single IVF treatment.
On the kitchen table are baby albums.
The pages are filled with ultrasounds of the couples son, Grayson River.
"We got to hear the heartbeat for the first time when I think he was five or six weeks old," Kelly said as she pointed to a photo in the book.
Kelly said she and Richard are feeling all of the emotions any new parents may feel as they face the birth of their first child.
"Excitement. Nervousness."
The couple said that they'd probably still be saving for the treatment had it not been for the generosity of some ABC11 viewers.
Thousands of dollars were raised through their efforts.
The rest coming from savings and a credit card.
"We're this close! Just swipe it!" Kelly said.
The couple said a big thank you to all who helped make their dreams of parenthood come true.