EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3034870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston couple wants vacation home returned.

A Houston couple wants their vacation house returned to them.Jo and Lonnie Harrison claim someone stole their entire home off their property in Madisonville, Texas.They bought the 10-acre property with a prefab home on site last year.The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a green roof and wood siding.They visit the area to escape from the busy city. They last drove up to the property in early November.Lonnie Harrison returned Friday only to discover the end structure gone."I didn't see the house," said Lonnie. "All I saw were blocks and pipes sticking out. The whole house - gone. Everything except the blocks."Lonnie called his wife, Jo, who couldn't believe the news.They called the Madison County Sheriff's Department to report the disappearance."I said, 'You know this is really going to sound strange but I need to report a stolen house,'" Jo said, recalling her phone call. "They were like, 'A house?' I said, 'Yes, we have 10 acres and had a little cabin and the cabin is gone.'"The Madisonville Sheriff's Department is working on the unorthodox task of trying to locate the stolen house.