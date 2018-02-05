Two men are dead and another was seriously injured over what deputies are calling a brawl over loud music.The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Cousins Mobile Home Park in Robeson County.When deputies arrived, they learned that a disturbance between two neighbors broke out in reference to loud music.Authorities said both men left their homes and ran down the street to the intersection of Charlie Drive and Rennert Road.Reports show an argument ensued and gunshots were exchanged between the two.Deputies said 47-year-old Scott Chavis and 18-year-old Dakota Hunt were both shot and killed.Officials said Hunt's brother, 21-year-old Jody Hunt, also shot off a weapon and was injured during the altercation.Chavis was pronounced dead on scene, while Dakota died while being transported to the hospital.Jody was admitted to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in serious condition.