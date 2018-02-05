  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Poor People's Campaign announces 40 days of action

Raleigh residents prepare for Poor People's Campaign (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Local members of "The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival" announced they'll engage in 40 straight days of action starting on Mother's Day.

The group gathered at Halifax Mall in Raleigh on Monday. The campaign is made up of clergy and members of various organizations, including the North Carolina NAACP.

"We will continue to fight these evils which are poverty, systemic racism, the war economy and ecological devastation," said activist Jade X. Jackson at the rally.

Supporters of the movement delivered a letter to Senator Phil Berger's office, demanding a change in course and citing what they call "racist" voter suppression laws.

Amy Auth, a spokeswoman for Senator Berger sent this statement saying:

"Our senators are most certainly committed to upholding the oath they have taken to represent their constituents and fulfill the promises they were elected to do. We are pleased that some of their fulfilled promises have resulted in a booming economy, high job growth, increased wages, and less poverty."

Activists said they're willing to risk getting arrested to get their point across.

"Sometimes the strategy is to risk arrest," said Jillian Riley, member of The Sierra Club. "At the same time, we're going to be doing lots of other techniques and strategies that just put pressure on our politicians."
