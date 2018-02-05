  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SUPER BOWL

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations

EMBED </>More Videos

Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
It was a celebration like none other in Center City and throughout Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl Championship. But there were fans who took the celebration too far Sunday night, causing damage in parts of the city.

The mayor's office said earlier Monday that three arrests were made, though Philadelphia police have declined to release an official number so far.



The windows at Macy's on Market Street were smashed, with glass and debris littering the sidewalk. By Monday morning, the store window had been boarded up and the glass had been cleared.

"The lion's share of people celebrate peacefully, but you're going to get some idiots out there that feel like, for whatever reason, they have to destroy property," said Commissioner Richard Ross.

Ross said the sheer volume of people made it difficult for officers to respond to specific areas on Sunday night.

Fans could be seen climbing poles and the gates in front of City Hall, while traffic lights were brought to the ground in several places.

A video shows a car flipped onto its driver's side at Broad and Walnut.

EMBED More News Videos

Some Eagles fans cause damage. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.



Meanwhile, outside the Ritz-Carlton, the entrance awning collapsed under the weight of a group of people who climbed on top of it.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



Ross said some revelers and officers suffered minor injuries, including himself.

"They were working under some very difficult circumstances, bottles being thrown at them. Yours truly had one hit him in the head," said Ross. "I don't get what people do and why they do it."

Fans we talked to didn't understand it either.

"We won! There's no reason to tear up! Be happy we won and keep moving," said Dee Moses.

Police worked to manage the crowds on foot, bikes, and horses.

"We're thankful for our PPD for their assistance in getting the crowds dispersed and people home safely." the mayor's office said.

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
Ram under fire for Super Bowl commercial featuring MLK
How to get out tough Super Bowl food stains
Awning collapses, street lights toppled in Philly celebration
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video