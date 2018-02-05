  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSONAL FINANCE

Fears over retirement plans after Dow plunge

EMBED </>More Videos

Time to panic? Dow Jones takes historic plunge. (Richard Drew)

By
The biggest one-day Dow Jones drop in history came just as President Donald Trump was in Ohio praising the strength of the American economy and jobs.

The Dow fell by more than 1,100 points Monday.

After the closing bell, one ABC11 viewer wrote on the WTVD Facebook page, "Yikes" and another said, "This is jawing dropping."

"It wasn't insignificant," added Raleigh resident Meredith Gern.



Advisers at Archer Investment Management, however, said the movement is just ebb and flow of a fluid market.

"It's that stop-start. You got to let it do its thing and it will sometimes be uncomfortable," said adviser Nina O'Neal.

"It happens all the time. It just hasn't happened in 18 months," said adviser Matt Archer. "If the Dow drops 1,500 points at the end of the day, it really doesn't change long term what's going to happen. It's not that big of a deal."

The firm said the best thing for most people is do nothing at all.

"Don't make an emotional decisions, don't make knee jerk reactions," O'Neal said.

Archer said the drop is a chance for folks getting close to retirement to review their investments.

"It's a time for you to take a look at your risk and say am 'I comfortable with it and what direction do I want to take with this?'" he said.

For younger folks, the plunge may be an opportunity to invest and diversify.

"The markets are wide and varied," O'Neal said.

Raleigh resident Brandon Yopp says the younger workforce needs to think big picture.

"We made up so much ground in the last year, this is really just a blimp on the radar and I've 30 more years to work before I retire, so I'm in for the long game," he said.

Market professionals warn that the selling could continue for a bit, but many are also quick to say they don't see a recession looming.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financestock marketstocksretirementpensionspersonal financeu.s. & worldRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video