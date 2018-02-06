This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart

The special needs students of North Johnston High School are serving up coffee with a smile.The "Panther Perks on the Go" program began Monday.It's a program designed to help teach life skills to special-education students as they run a coffee cart selling drinks and snacks to teachers.The students are responsible for stocking the cart, serving orders and taking donations.It's an idea inspired by Bitty and Beau's coffee shop in Wilmington, which is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.