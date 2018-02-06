  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSONAL FINANCE

Three coupon apps you need to save at your favorite stores

EMBED </>More Videos

Saving money can be as easy as opening up an app on your phone! (WTVD)

By
Saving money can be as easy as opening up an app on your phone!

Here's a list of apps that could help you save money at your favorite stores.

RetailMeNot: This 4.8-star rated app allows for a quick and easy search of deals happening not only in stores but online.

Simply open the app, search for the store you're in, and find what coupons are being offered.

If there is an in-store offer, coupons come with a barcode that can easily be scanned directly for your mobile device.

This app also reveals what deals are happening online.

Flipp: This popular, 4.7-star rated app shows current, weekly savings from your favorite grocery store.

This app is more store-based and is organized in that fashion. The app allows for users to create a shopping list.

Think of it as a mobile Sunday newspaper with the weekly circular.

Coupons.com: This 4.8-star rated mobile app is similar to flip but is organized in a different fashion.

It also reveals which companies allow for receipts to be submitted which could mean more money back in your pocket.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeapptechnologycouponsshoppingmoneysaver
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chatham County man wins $250K lottery prize
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
PWC customers brace for yet another rate hike
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video