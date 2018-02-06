  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Surveillance video shows woman struggle with her killers outside gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Police said a woman was killed while sitting in a car at a southwest Houston gas station.

Investigators said the woman drove her BMW to a Valero on Bissonnet around 11:30 Monday night.

Reports state two guys that were with her got out and went entered the convenience store.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said that within seconds, two guys on small BMX bikes rolled up on either side of the car.

A struggle ensued and the woman was shot.

Police said the men tried to steal her BMW but ended up killing the woman - a crime they're calling a vicious murder.

"Just absolutely senseless," said Lieutenant W. L. Meeler with the Houston Police Department. "This woman was here minding her own business when these gentlemen came up and viciously shot her."



Authorities are hoping the public can help identify the two suspects.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingdeadly shootinghomicidesurveillancegas stationbikesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video