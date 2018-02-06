  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Wake, Mecklenburg counties top 'Most Aggressive Drivers' list

It a world where everyone seems to be in a rush, it's important to remember that that person traveling in the lane next to you is, in fact, a person. (WTVD)

By
It's a story we hear time and time again: an angry driver causes a wreck.

In a world where everyone seems to be in a rush, it's important to remember that that person traveling in the lane next to you is, in fact, a person.

"A lot of people are being selfish so to speak versus thinking of everybody around them," said Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

In 2017, Mecklenburg County had the most aggressive drivers with 279 people being charged with the offense.

Wake County trailed at a distant second with 67.

Aggressive driving can be any two of the following paired with speeding:

  • Running a red light
  • Running a stop sign
  • Passing illegally
  • Following too closely


The best thing you can do to combat road rage is to remain calm and take deep breaths.

If you are being tailgated, slow down and allow that person to pass.

"Many times if you take yourself out of the equation, road rage will not be a factor," Baker said.

If you're the victim of road rage, you're encouraged to call 911 or *47.
