Durham Eats: A look at 21c's Counting House

DURHAM (WTVD) --In this episode of Durham Eats, we stop by the Counting House Restaurant inside the 21c Museum Hotel in Downtown Durham with Bites of Bull City.
The 21c Museum Hotel is located at 111 N. Corcoran Street, just across the street from the 27-story One City Center building under construction. The hotel is known for its contemporary art collection that is open 24-7. The Counting House Restaurant's decor also features one-of-a-kind works of contemporary art.
The Counting House menu contains regional dishes that feature North Carolina seafood, poultry, pork and vegetables. The bar offers unique craft cocktails, a rotating selection of craft beers, as well as a selection of old and new world wines.
The Counting House turns your dining experience into a work of art.
