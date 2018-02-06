EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3034870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston couple wants vacation home returned.

A couple from Houston, Texas, wants their vacation house returned to them.Jo and Lonnie Harrison told Eyewitness News someone stole their entire home off their property in Madisonville, Texas. They bought the 10-acre property with a prefab home on site last year.It's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a green roof and wood siding.They visit the area to escape from the busy city. They last drove up to the property in early November.Lonnie Harrison returned Friday only to discover the entire structure gone."Nothing. Nothing that I wanted to see. I didn't see the house," said Harrison. "All I saw were blocks and pipes sticking out. The whole house gone. Everything except the blocks."Lonnie called his wife, Jo, who couldn't believe the news. They called the Madison County Sheriff's Department to report the disappearance."I said, 'You know this is really going to sound strange, but I need to report a stolen house.' They were like, 'A house?' I said yes. We have 10 acres and had a little cabin and the cabin is gone," said Jo Harrison. "Give us a call. Call the Madisonville Sheriff's Department and let them know what you see. We really would like to have our house back."Anyone with information is asked to call the Madisonville Sheriff's Department at (936) 348-2755.