  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

Cumberland County Schools remove controversial sex-ed class

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland school district drops controversial Get Real program.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A controversial sex-ed program is getting the boot. Cumberland County Schools are saying "get out" to the "get real" sex-ed curriculum.

It's been a hot topic for months. ABC11 first told you about the controversy back in October when CCS put the program on hold to take a second look.

Tuesday morning, a group of parents showed up to the school board looking for action. "Cumberland Protects our Students" rallied at the school board to make their voices heard.

"We don't want our children to be taught there are various ways to have sex. We don't want them being taught that sex is appropriate," said Judy Cannady, CCS parent.

Tuesday the Cumberland County School Board's curriculum committee nixed the class altogether, but not without addressing the parent group's concerns.

"There was a comment in there today that the school's job is to come up with content, and that it's the parent's job to come up with values. I want to make it very clear, you cannot have content without establishing values," said Craig Jackson.

Content has been the main controversy. The program's curriculum deals with sexual identity, abstinence and sexually transmitted diseases, but program advocates say it was never to the point of encouraging students to have sex.

"The program is really focused on decision making and self-esteem. The content is age appropriate so it means it's been created to make sure that teens are getting all the information that they need in terms of their puberty, reproduction and use of contraceptive methods in later ages," said Tania Connaughton-Espino.

Shift-NC recommended the program to Cumberland County Schools and say the program has produced great results. Surveys found 85 percent of students who took the course said they were less likely to have sex.

Either way, that topic is something some Cumberland County parents say they'd rather teach at home.

"Today was a victory. We appreciate our school board and what they've done," said Kelly Bullard.

Cumberland County will go back to a less explicitly program that has been in place since 2009
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcumberland county schoolscumberland county newseducationFayettevillefayetteville newsCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
Wake County mom wants kids off their screens at school
More Education
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video