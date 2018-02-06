  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Dream home on deck for Raleigh man who wins $622,508 in Cash 5 Jackpot

(NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man gets the chance to buy his dream home after he won $622,508 in a Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday.

Derrick Davis stopped by the Mira Mart on Glenwood Avenue Saturday night and bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket.

"It was actually the last store I stopped at on my way home," Davis said. "I stopped by five different stores and got five different Cash 5 tickets for the drawing."

He checked his ticket the next morning and he realized he had a winning ticket.

"I started shaking," Davis said. "I kept thinking, 'Is this for real?'"

The forklift driver said he has been wanting a house with a two-car garage for the last 20 years.

Davis claimed the prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $438,874 after required state and federal taxes were taken out.

Davis beat the odds of one in 749,398 to win the jackpot.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentraleigh newswake county newsjackpotgood newsfeel goodlotteryRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
With parade and Comicon, luck of the Irish for Raleigh businesses
Netflix binge badges getting mixed reaction
Beneath Bull River: Historic brick tunnels beneath American Tobacco Campus
Wizard of Oz now playing at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos