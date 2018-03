Turn down the screen brightness

Switch from 4G to WiFi until you can get a charge for the battery

If your battery is low, limited the number of videos that are being watched

Most smartphones will stop charging when the battery is full; however, if you plan to charge overnight, take off your phone case in case your battery overheats

Put it on airplane mode

Find yourself charging your phone more than once a day or worse - having it die when you need it the most?Here are some tips for extending your phone's battery life: