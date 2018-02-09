National Pizza Day coupons

  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
As if we needed a reason to eat pizza ... Friday is National Pizza Day! (Shutterstock)

As if we needed a reason to eat pizza ... Friday is National Pizza Day!

Here are some deals to save some dough if you plan on bringing home a pie for supper.

Papa Murphy's: $2 off any large pizza, $3 off an any family sized pizza.

Papa Murphy's offers pizzas and other food items to take home and bake, so no worry that the pizza will be cold when you get home!

Pizza Hut: Their online deal is for two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99.

Hut Rewards members also can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas.

Dominos: Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-toping pizza for $7.99.

Hungry Howies: Get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa John's: 25 percent off any regularly priced pizza.

Chuck E. Cheese: Buy a large pizza and get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza.

