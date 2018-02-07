  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man leads deputies on high-speed chase through Durham

Several people are in custody after officials said they led deputies on a high-speed chase. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
One man was arrested after officials said he led deputies on a high-speed chase.

The incident happened just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Authorities said the chased began after the driver, Warren Blue, failed to stop when deputies tried to pull him over.

Eyewitnesses said the car was seen driving at speeds close to 80 miles per hour near I-85.

Deputies followed the vehicle for roughly 30 minutes before blocking it behind the Village Shopping Center on Fidelity Drive.

Four people were detained at the scene and held for further questioning.

Blue was charged with evading arrest.
