  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

26-year CMPD veteran comforts baby after mother shot while breastfeeding

(Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A soon-to-be-retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg cop is getting a lot of praise for going above and beyond the call of duty.

On Monday, officers said someone broke into a mother's home and shot her while she was breastfeeding her 6-month-old baby, WSOC reports.

Moments later, Gil Allred, a 26-year veteran of the department, comforted the child.

"The fire department couldn't calm the child down, so they handed her to me," Allred said.

On the job but nervous, Allred - a father of three - instantly jumped into action to calm the infant down.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Whenever you have kids involved in a traumatic situation, it always plays on your nerves," Allred said.

It's Allred's last week on the job. He is retiring and said he feels blessed to have been in the right spot Monday.

"We were able to be a part of that horrific scene and that miracle," Allred said. "I hope she realizes one day that she was taken care of, not by me, but by The Almighty."

Police said the gunman was looking for someone else and shot the innocent mother after he kicked the door in.

The baby is doing OK but the child's mother was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman shotpolicefeel goodcharlotte newsCharlotte
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos