VIRAL VIDEO

Viral video: Deputy pepper-sprays Seventy-First High School student

Deputy uses pepper spray on 71st HS student.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking into an incident at Seventy-First High School.

A video that surfaced on Instagram and Facebook Monday night appears to show a deputy pepper-spraying a student.

By Tuesday morning, the video had gone viral, being viewed thousands of times.


Warning: The video and post may contain graphic language.

Parents of Seventy-First students told ABC11 the incident started after a fight in the bus parking lot between two students.

They said two deputies stepped in to apprehend one of the students.

In the video, an officer is seen pepper-spraying a student twice before getting him to cooperate.

Authorities have not identified the student in the video.

School officials have yet to comment.

This story is a developing story, check back for updates.
