FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking into an incident at Seventy-First High School.
A video that surfaced on Instagram and Facebook Monday night appears to show a deputy pepper-spraying a student.
By Tuesday morning, the video had gone viral, being viewed thousands of times.
Warning: The video and post may contain graphic language.
Parents of Seventy-First students told ABC11 the incident started after a fight in the bus parking lot between two students.
They said two deputies stepped in to apprehend one of the students.
In the video, an officer is seen pepper-spraying a student twice before getting him to cooperate.
Authorities have not identified the student in the video.
School officials have yet to comment.
This story is a developing story, check back for updates.