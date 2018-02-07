  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

Much needed rain falling across North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Much needed rain is coming to the Triangle.

By
Much needed rain is once again falling across central North Carolina. A cold front will move through the state this afternoon pushing in showers and possibly a few storms. Severe weather shouldn't be an issue due to a lack of instability in the atmosphere. However, rain will be an issue during the evening rush hour. Rain will finally start to clear out as we get closer to midnight.

This second batch of rain will help improve the drought and rainfall deficit across the state. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half an inch. Some isolated spots could pick up closer to an inch once all is said and done. The heaviest rain will fall west of us in the Triad.



High pressure dries things out by the end of the work week, but wet weather returns this weekend. Another storm system will track towards the East Coast ushering in an active pattern. Scattered rain will start to fall Saturday with heavier showers on Sunday. At least an additional inch of rain could fall over the weekend.



This weather pattern will be slow to move out. Rain will stick around through the start of next week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We Stay Cool
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Check the latest school closings and delays
More Weather
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video