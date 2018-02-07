  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

How to get your personal info out of online searches

EMBED </>More Videos

The ABC11 Troubleshooter examines just how easy to find details about your life online.

By
Your information is out there on the internet for all eyes to see.

Not just your name and address, but your income, religious affiliation, any criminal or legal action against you - some of the websites even rate your reputation.

There are more than a dozen people-search websites out there that use information that's publicly available and consolidates that information for all eyes to see. If you pay for the service, the websites disclose even more personal information.

Many of these websites allow you to opt out of being included in their people searches.

However, it does take time to opt out of every website.

Click here for some of the most popular people search websites and instructions on how to opt out of each website. If you don't have the time to visit all these different sites and opt-out, there are programs that will do it for you. The only catch is, it comes with a hefty price tag.

DeleteMe, offered through Abine claims to search and remove the names you submit to them. From one person the cost starts at $69 a year, and for two people the cost right now starts at $179.99 a year.

While the process may seem daunting and time-consuming, these steps will help to keep your personal information private and off the Internet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologypersonal financeidentity theftinternettroubleshootersearchdata breachNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Unlicensed Raleigh contractor leaves homeowner with unfinished job
New scam requests money to clear criminal record
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Troubleshooter: Elderly couple learns perils of contract's fine print
More troubleshooter
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Three apps to keep you on budget
More Technology
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video