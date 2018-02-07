  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Holly Springs HS teacher facing child pornography charges

Kevin Christopher Chamberlain

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) --
A Holly Springs High School teacher is facing child pornography charges, according to school officials.

Kevin Christopher Chamberlain, 43, of Fuquay-Varina is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.



The principal at Holly Springs High School released this statement:

Because we want to keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving one of our teachers.

Today I was notified that an employee of our school, Mr. Chamberlain, has been arrested on charges related to child pornography. This employee has been suspended pending the completion of the criminal investigation and our own internal investigation.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of our students very seriously. At this time, we have no reason to believe the investigation involves any inappropriate conduct by the employee at school or with our students.

While we obviously have legal limitations on what we can say about any employee who is under criminal and internal investigation, we want to communicate directly with you on this very serious allegation. If you have any questions regarding this or any other safety concern, please feel free to contact me at (919) 577-1444.
