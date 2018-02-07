  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TROUBLESHOOTER

Legislation introduced after Troubleshooter report on asbestos in kids makeup

Federal legislation has been introduced after a Troubleshooter report on asbestos in kids makeup.

By
There is more fallout in the wake of the ABC11 Troubleshooter report on the Justice makeup recall over asbestos concerns.

On Wednesday, federal legislation was introduced to keep children's cosmetics safe.

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, introduced the Children's Product Warning Label Act of 2018.

RELATED: Read the Children's Product Warning Label Act here (.pdf)

"No child should be exposed to asbestos through the use of common, everyday products," Dingell said. "That is why I introduced the Children's Product Warning Label Act of 2018, which would require all cosmetics marketed to children to contain a warning label that the product may contain asbestos unless the manufacturer can prove otherwise to the FDA."

In July, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first reported about the asbestos concerns in the Justice "Just Shine Shimmer Powder."

After our story, the retail chain recalled not only the "Just Shine Shimmer Powder," but seven other cosmetics products marketed to children and teens after our multiple lab tests revealed asbestos in one of the recalled items.

Besides Justice, the retailer Claire's is also under fire after the retailer recently removed 17 children's makeup products from its shelves because of asbestos concerns. Claire's has stated it did its own testing on the products in question and they are asbestos free.

"A broad overhaul of FDA's authority over cosmetics and personal care products is long overdue and is the best way to address this problem," Dingell said. "We need to pass comprehensive legislation to create a user fee program for cosmetics and give the FDA the authority to review the most dangerous ingredients so they can keep people safe. But if Congress is unwilling to consider this approach, we should start taking common sense steps to protect our children by passing my legislation to ensure consumers have all the facts about the products they purchase. Congress must make this a priority in 2018."

Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., is also asking the FDA to investigate Justice and Claire's.

US PIRG, an advocacy group for consumers, is also pushing for new regulations when it comes to cosmetics for children.

"When we do find asbestos contamination it's from the talc, which is often used in makeup powders and sometimes when the talc is from China it can be contaminated with asbestos," said Dev Gowda, with PIRG. "Right now, it's not required by manufacturers to disclose where that talc is coming from whether it's China or Europe where it's more regulated, so, unfortunately, consumers are left in the dark."
