Meredith College poll: Oprah is popular, but would she beat Trump in NC?

Oprah Winfrey is quite popular, but beating President Donald Trump would be a tall order. (Jordan Strauss, Evan Vucci)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A recent Meredith College poll shows Oprah Winfrey is more popular than all North Carolina political leaders, but she would still not beat Donald Trump in a head-to-head race in 2020.

And even though Winfrey said she's not going to run for president in 2020, she was still included in the poll.

Winfrey is the only public figure in the poll to register a favorability rating above 50 percent. Her favorability rating at 51 percent is 7 points higher than Gov. Roy Cooper's which is at 44 percent.

North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger's favorability rating came in at 18.1 percent, and voters gave the Speaker of the House Tim Moore a 22.9 percent favorability rating. President Donald Trump's favorability in the state stands at 48.7 percent.

RELATED: New Meredith College poll examines NC voter attitudes

Despite Winfrey's high favorability in North Carolina, that would not be enough to carry her to victory in the state if she did run against Donald Trump in 2020. The poll showed Trump beating Winfrey in a 2020 match up, 48.1 percent to 38.4 percent.

The only politician to beat Trump in a head-to-head matchup in North Carolina is former Vice President Joe Biden, 45.9 percent to 45.2 percent.

The Meredith College Poll was conducted January 21-25, 2018 and consisted of registered North Carolina voters. Of those questioned, 223 were live caller respondents and 395 email respondents. The results have a margin error of 4 percent.
