Three shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Police have weapons drawn as they walk around apartment complex. The area is a crime scene, but authorities are still not releasing info on investigation. Eyewitnesses tell me they heard several shots fired. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/HRjKiDep9j — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 8, 2018

Just arriving at Midtown Crossing Apartment Complex, where there’s heavy police presence and one resident tells me she heard several shots fired. Eyewitness says 3 people lead away in ambulance. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/RIhfUN71BF — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 8, 2018

Gazebo is blocked off to residents and Several investigators are on scene. I’m working to get information from Raleigh Police. Residents at apartment complex says several people injured in shooting. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/k83qjsDw0J — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) February 8, 2018

Three men were found shot at a north Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday.

Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane.At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds at the Midtown Crossing apartment complex.The victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.An eyewitness told ABC11 she heard several shots fired."I was sitting in my apartment and I started hearing like gunshots," said Carla Koehler. "Sounded like fireworks. But then I came out on my patio and started hearing somebody screaming 'help, help.'"Police have not updated the conditions of the victims.Several hours after the shooting, police continued to investigate the crime scene.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.