  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Three shot at Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Three men were shot Wednesday night at Midtown Crossing in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the 500 block of Shelly Ridge Lane.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

At 7:28 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds at the Midtown Crossing apartment complex.



The victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

An eyewitness told ABC11 she heard several shots fired.

"I was sitting in my apartment and I started hearing like gunshots," said Carla Koehler. "Sounded like fireworks. But then I came out on my patio and started hearing somebody screaming 'help, help.'"



Police have not updated the conditions of the victims.

Several hours after the shooting, police continued to investigate the crime scene.



Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

EMBED More News Videos

Three men were found shot at a north Raleigh apartment complex Wednesday.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingraleigh policegun violenceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video