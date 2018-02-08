  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EMOJIS

New emojis coming to a phone near you

EMBED </>More Videos

New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

SAN FRANCISCO --
New emojis will be coming to a phone near you in about six months.

There are 157 new choices.

The website Emojipedia created preview images to show how the emojis may look when they're released.

You can see options for red hair, curly hair, and baldness.

More animals are being added-including a kangaroo, a swan, and a lobster.

The final release is scheduled for June, and new emoji will typically start showing up on mobile phones in August or September.

RELATED: The most popular emojis

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyemojiscellphonedistractiontext messagestextingbuzzworthytrendingwatercoolergadgetsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The most popular emoji
EMOJIS
Razzie Awards name 'The Emoji Movie' worst film of 2017
Apple previews new emojis
New Emojis: Beards, bacon and breastfeeding
Commonly mistaken emojis
More emojis
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Three apps to keep you on budget
More Technology
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video