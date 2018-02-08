  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

NC man charged with pistol-whipping clerk, threatening 4-year-old boy

Deone Brice (Credit: Lowell police via WSOC)

LOWELL, North Carolina --
Police have arrested the man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk and pointing a gun at a 4-year-old boy during a violent robbery at Lowell Mini Mart.

According to WSOC, Deone Brice was caught on surveillance video putting the clerk's son in a chokehold and pointing the gun at the clerk while the clerk's 4-year-old grandson watched.


The employee said that the robber also aimed the gun at her grandson and threatened to kill him.

Officers said Brice, who is a registered sex offender, was already in jail for violating the rules of his probation by picking up an elementary school student from their bus stop weeks before the robbery.

A judge gave Brice a $500,000 bond for the new charges against him.

Police also arrested Dustin Bingham who they believe was the getaway driver.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberyassaultnorth carolina newsNC
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos