TRAVEL

Frontier Airlines adding multiple nonstop flights from RDU

More flight destinations are coming to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and at a cheaper rate.

By
MORRISVILLE (WTVD) --
More flight destinations are coming to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and at a cheaper rate.



On Thursday, Frontier Airlines announced that they're adding several nonstop flights from RDU.

The flights will fly from RDU to San Antonio, Houston, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and San Juan.



"We want to be part of that growth and be there," said Tyri Squyres of Frontier Airlines. "There's a lot of people who are moving to this area who want to stay connected to friends and family from where they're from."

Airport officials said it's the largest single addition of new cities they've had since 2007.

The new routes will start in April.

And customers will want to book fast because Frontier is offering introductory rates of $29 for the next couple of days and possibly beyond that.

By summer 2018, the company hopes to deliver low-cost fares to 90 percent of their customers.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
