  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Durham man arrested after trying to rape 70-year-old woman, deputy say

Tyrell Alexander (Credit: DCSO)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man has been arrested after deputies said he tried to assault a woman in her 70s before stealing her purse and phone.

Tyrell Alexander, 25, was arrested Wednesday and was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape, larceny after breaking and entering, assault on a female, and interfering with emergency communication.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sheriff's office said the attack happened about 10 p.m. on Jan. 29 at a home near the intersection of Highway 98 and Valleydale Drive in Durham.

According to deputies, the man was watching the woman before he went in through an unlocked bedroom window.

They said Alexander then tried to sexually assault the victim, but she fought him off.

He then grabbed her purse and phone and ran from the house.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionburglarydurham county newsDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos