RALEIGH NEWS

Woman slams into Raleigh patrol car at crash site

Woman slams into Raleigh patrol car at crash site (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A woman is facing charges after police said she slammed her vehicle into a patrol car at a crash site.

Raleigh police said the first two-vehicle crash happened after midnight on the inner loop of I-440 between Wake Forest Road and Capital Boulevard.

While the officer was investigating the scene, officials said the woman drove down I-440 and hit the patrol car.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

Police said charges against the unidentified female driver are pending.
