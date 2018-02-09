  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TRAFFIC

Troopers ID man killed in head-on crash in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Two men who coincidentally worked for the same company were involved in a head-on crash Friday morning in Wake County, which left one of them dead.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday near the 4000 block of Auburn Church Road.

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene moments after the crash was reported.

The Highway Patrol said a 1999 Acura going south on Auburn Church Road veered off the road to the right and then overcorrected, striking an oncoming Dodge Ram pickup.

The Acura driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was identified as Michael Wesley Robinette, 27, originally from West Virginia.

The pickup driver, William Ray Brewer, 71, was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries.

Both men worked at Waste Industries in Garner. Troopers told ABC11 the two men knew each other.

The road was closed until about 11:30 a.m. while troopers cleared the scene.

No charges were filed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic fatalitieswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Current Triangle traffic
I-Team: Durham residents demand action on 'Dead Man's Curve'
Bridge Road closure frustrates Fayetteville residents
More Traffic
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos