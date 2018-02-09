  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
TECHNOLOGY

Finally! Facebook testing 'downvote' option after users plea for dislike' button

Facebook unveiled Reactions globally on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. (Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
For years, Facebook users have been begging for a dislike button and now social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg is answering those pleas - well, kind of.

After releasing Facebook's reaction feature back in 2016, the company is currently testing a "downvote" button after requests for a dislike button skyrocketed.

The new reaction gives users the opportunity to downvote someone's post; testing began Thursday, WSOC reported.

The thought is by providing the new reaction, users are able to downrank comments that could potentially lead to offensive or inflammatory content from becoming widespread.

Meaning, when a user "downvotes" they're pushing the content lower in a feed, not just disagreeing with the posted content.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The idea has upset some because it contradicts what the social media giant has claimed in the past, like when they rejected the dislike button because it would "sow too much negativity."

As of now, it's unclear how widely the dislike button is being tested or when it will be rolled out to all users.

Yet, that didn't stop the topic from trending on Twitter - users tweeted about the options familiarity with other systems of rankings and other platforms took note.

Reddit has been implementing an upvote/downvote system since its creation and co-founder and CEO Alexis Ohanian took notice.

"Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I'd trademarked it and 'upvote' when (I) came up with it," Ohanian tweeted on Thursday.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediareddit
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Why this anti-smartphone could be a safe choice for kids
Three apps to keep you on budget
More Technology
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos