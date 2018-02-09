  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Sheriff: Fayetteville man arrested after raping minor, allowing 3 children to live in deplorable conditions

Earnest Alderidge

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man has been arrested after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and allowing her and two other children to live in deplorable conditions.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Earnest Alderidge has been charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forced sex offense, sexual act by a substitute parent, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which are misdemeanors for the abhorrent living conditions at the home.

Arrest warrants suggest the teenager was in her room watching television when Alderidge entered and started touching her.

The victim said she told him to stop and he said she was "being a d*ck."

Reports show the man then asked, "What if I make you some eggs?"

The 16-year-old said she declined because she had to go make her mother some roman noodle soup.

After the mother ate and went back to sleep, warrants said Alderidge began touching the victim again before pulling down her pants and raping her, referring to his penis as his "Mh-hmm Buddy."

Reports said the man would also make the minor perform sexual acts on him, keeping her quiet by threatening her and giving her food or extra time on the tablet.

Warrants state Alderidge considers himself the teen's father because he has played "a significant role throughout her life and has resided with her for at least the last two years."

The alleged incidents occurred between January 29 and 31.

Deputies did not immediately comment on how deplorable the living conditions were.

Alderidge was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center.

His bail was set at $503,000.
