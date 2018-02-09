  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Dress For Success holds winter pop-up sale

Dress For Success is holding its Winter Boutique Sale Friday, February 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northgate Mall in Durham.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A $20 donation gets you in the door early to avoid the crowd.

The sale offers new and gently worn clothing and accessories for up to 90 percent off. Many items are designer brands including Coach, J. Crew, and Banana Republic. The sale is also offering a 'buy one get one free' deal on Coach sweaters and gloves but sizes are limited.

Dress For Success holds five boutique sales a year to fund the non-profit which helps women looking for work.

"This sale is such an important part for us," explained Denise Torain from Triangle Dress For Success. "A quarter of operating income is raised through our five sales, these sales mean lots and lots of women get helped," she said.

