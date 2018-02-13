Hayti Heritage Film Festival highlights black love

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --Films featuring black love, real people - real Durham, black genius are part of 24th Annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival taking place February 15-17 at the Hayti Heritage Cultural Center in Durham.
Claudine, a 1974 comedy-drama romance movie starring James Earl Jones and Diahann Carroll opens the festival on Thursday night. The three-day festival a mixture of fictional and documentary films.
Every Memorial Day weekend there are two motorcycle festivals in Myrtle Beach but the event looks a lot like most church services on Sundays across the U.S. One biker event is primarily white and the other mostly black. A new documentary will look at how the two festivals are viewed by the public, business owners and law enforcement. It's called Black Beach- White Beach.
The Hayti Heritage Cultural Center is located at 804 Old Fayetteville St. in Durham.
