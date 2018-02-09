  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
BUSINESS

Popular bakery in Apex home works to stay in compliance

EMBED </>More Videos

The town says Utica Bakery, located in a neighborhood on Apex Barbecue Road, is in violation of code.

By
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
The Town of Apex is at odds with a family who converted part of their home into a bakery to create a growing business.

The town says Utica Bakery, located in a neighborhood on Apex Barbecue Road, is in violation of code.

Philip DeSimone, the father of the bakery owner, said he feels Utica Bakery, is almost like a speakeasy because appointments have to be made to pick up orders at the location, and they can't sell on site, but they can ship or deliver.

The Town of Apex told ABC11 these are the stipulations under their permit - which is called a "home occupation."

"We're in the process of setting up online sales," DeSimone said, "so it'll be easier for the people to order online and we can deliver to them, or in our parking lot it's actually a separate address."



He said their family started the bakery because his son, Vinny DeSimone, 22, gets seizures, can't drive and this is his way of making a living.

"This was a way for him to still have an opportunity in his field," Philip said, "plus we're able to monitor him and make sure he has a safe environment."

The Town has found them in violation of zoning laws for selling there before and said their commercial oven has to go if they want to stay in compliance with building codes.

The bakery, which has only been around since November, posted a survey online to see if it has support from its neighbors.

The Town told ABC11 that the bakery is no longer violating zoning laws as it stopped selling on site, adding:

"We echo the support that the community has for Utica baker - we want this home-based business to succeed. Town staff is working with the bakery to help them comply with State building code ... This is the same way we treat all businesses, whether home-based or located in commercial spaces, throughout Apex."

"We want to work together as a community," Philip DeSimone said. "We want to work together with the town. So I just hope we can come to a solution and just work together."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbakingbuilding code violationwake county newsApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms
Seaboard Station to undergo sea of change. What do locals want?
Fayetteville 'March to Work' Job Fair draws hundreds
We visit a sensory deprivation tank in Fayetteville
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
More Business
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
More News
Top Video
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Family steps up to help 'Great-Great-Grandma Shirley'
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
More Video