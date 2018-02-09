  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Shots fired in wild chase from Holly Springs to Cary; 2 in custody

Two infants were in the car in a bullet-filled chase with police Friday night.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Cary Police said a chase that began when shots were fired in Holly Springs on Friday night ended with a crash near Tryon and Cary Parkway.

Holly Springs Police said the incident began when an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding near Sunset Lake and Optimist Farm roads.

Multiple shots from inside the car were fired at the officer, who did not return fire, Holly Springs Police said.

Holly Springs Police then chased the suspects along Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs Road, and Kildaire Farm Road.

As the suspect vehicle slowed near the intersection of Cary Parkway and Tryon Road in Cary, the passenger emerged from the suspect vehicle and fled on foot just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said shots were fired during the chase but no one was struck. Holly Springs Police said their officers did not fire weapons.

The driver was immediately taken into custody.

The second suspect was soon found and taken into custody.

Two infants were found in the back seat of the crashed car and were checked out by EMS. Both appeared to be OK.

Raw video: A chase that started in Holly Springs ended in a crash and two arrests in Cary.



Cary Police said there was no record of any injuries in Cary.

A window was blown out of the suspect vehicle, but it appears that was caused by a suspect firing a weapon.

No law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the incident. The Cary Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff's Department, and Wake County EMS responded to the call.

The scene was cleared about 9:30 p.m.

Charges are pending against the suspect.
