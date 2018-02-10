  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Man charged in Durham fatal shooting on Eva Street

Diamonte Porter (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Eva Street near Railroad Street.

Diamonte Porter, 19, was arrested Saturday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said when they arrived at the scene on Eva Street after nine Friday night, it appeared that 17-year-old Markis Perry had been shot in the chest.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was fatally shot on Eva Street in Durham.



An ambulance rushed perry from the scene but police said he died from his injuries.

Porter has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He was placed in the Durham County Jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingman killeddurham policegun violencehomicide investigationDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Student suspended for call to congressman's office during gun protest
Watch: Person County authorities help driver having 'medical emergency'
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Hotel to say "thank you" to first responders who fought downtown fire
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos