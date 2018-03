Durham police are searching for two men who robbed a Kroger early Sunday morning.Officers responded to the call on North Point Drive near Guess Road around 5 a.m.According to the Durham Watch Commander, the two suspects walked into the Kroger and demanded money. They then left the scene in a Honda.No one was hurt, police said.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.